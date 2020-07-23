Ayyappanum Koshiyum: New twist before film's announcement

Tollywood: Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a super hit Malayalam film. Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumar played the lead roles in the film. Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati names initially came in discussions. But, finally, the makers settled down with Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati. Sagar Chandra's name also got confirmed for the film.

But, now, the latest news in the media reveals that a big star approached the production house, evincing interest to star in the film. If he comes on board, then, the equation of the film changes, and the makers might also reconsider the cast and the director of the movie. As of now, the talks are going on for the same and nothing has been confirmed.

Sithara Entertainments will produce the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamshi is the producer of the movie.