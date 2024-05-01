Baahubali-Crown of Blood: SS Rajamouli Announces Animated Series, Trailer to Release Soon

Director S.S. Rajamouli, the man who brought Telugu cinema to the world stage, is making headlines again. This time, it's with the surprising announcement of an animated series based on his blockbuster hit, Baahubali.

Rajamouli's Baahubali films, starring Prabhas, Rana, Anushka, Ramya Krishna and Tamannaah, shattered box office records and catapulted Telugu cinema into the global spotlight. Now, the epic saga is set to return in a whole new form.



Titled ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood,’ the animated series has sparked a bit of controversy. In the past, Rajamouli had stated there were no plans to revisit Baahubali in other formats. However, with the promise of a trailer coming soon, fans are buzzing with anticipation.



While details about the series remain under wraps, one thing is certain: Rajamouli's creative vision continues to surprise and excite audiences. Meanwhile, the director is also gearing up for his next project, an action-adventure film starring Mahesh Babu.The shooting will start soon. Rajamouli's fans are excited to see what he does next.



Rajamouli's movies are special because they tell great stories and have amazing visuals. They make people from different countries enjoy Telugu cinema. With "Baahubali: Crown of Blood," Rajamouli might be trying to reach even more people.