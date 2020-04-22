Baahubali Maker Rajamouli Slept Through Oscar Winner Parasite Before Switching It Off

SS Rajamouli, the maverick Tollywood director who gained global fame after his movie Baahubali is one of the most respected filmmakers in the country. He always makes movies on a massive scale and also sets new records at the box office.

We all know that Rajamouli is proud of his work and when asked to rate others' work too, he's very candid. So in one of the recent interviews, the Tollywood director was recently asked what he thought of the South Korean flick Parasite which won the Best Movie award besides three othe Academy awards.

The movie beat all the Hollywood greats to grab the title. Parasite featured Cho yeo-Jeong and Song Kang-ho. Bong Joon-ho who was adjudged the best director by the Academy jury won critical acclaim too.

So when Rajamouli was asked if he watched the movie and liked it. He is believed to have said that he slept through the first half of the movie before turning it off. Well, what can we say? To each his own, right?

The Tollywood director is busy with his next titled RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The movie is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.