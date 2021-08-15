Baahubali Web Series: Sudheer Babu's heroine undergoes swordfighting training

Digital giant Netflix has recently announced a prequel to Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. Based on the book, 'The Rise of Shivagami' the mankers planned a web series with the title 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'.

The works related to the same have been going on for a long time now. Wamiqa Gabbi of Bhale Manchi Roju fame is playing the lead role in the series and regular shooting will commence very soon.



According to the sources, there will be a bunch of action sequences involving Shivagami in this series and Wamiqa is getting trained in various fighting skills including sword fighting for the same.



Earlier, Mrunal Thakur was on board to play the lead role but the makers later replaced her with Wamiqa Gabbi. The buzz is that Nayanthara is also on board to play a very important role in the film.

