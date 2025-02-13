‘Baapu’ Trailer: Intense & Heartfelt

Brahmaji plays the lead role alongside Avasarala Srinivas, Balagam Sudhakar Reddy, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Amani in the latest production venture of Comrade Film Factory. The film 'Baapu', directed by Daya, is billed as a rustic dark comedy-drama that promises to captivate with its distinct blend of humor and thought-provoking themes. Raju and CH. Bhanu Prasad Reddy are bankrolling the project. The teaser and songs of the movie have generated great interest, and today, the makers unleashed the film’s theatrical trailer.

The story revolves around a middle-class rural family grappling with various struggles. The family patriarch, portrayed by Balagam Sudhakar Reddy, faces a serious health issue and makes the difficult decision to sacrifice his life for the well-being of his loved ones. His son, played by Brahmaji, is a farmer burdened with significant debts due to consistent farming losses. Meanwhile, the grandson works as an auto driver, and the granddaughter is in a relationship with a college lecturer.

As each family member deals with their personal challenges, the story explores how they come together to confront their problems, highlighting themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the power of family unity.

Director Daya presents this rustic and heartwarming story with raw and intense emotions. All the lead actors—Brahmaji, Amani, Sudhakar Reddy, Dhanya Balakrishna, Mani Aegurla, and Avasarala Srinivas—immerse themselves deeply in their respective roles.

Vasu Pendem brilliantly captures the rustic settings authentically, while RR Dhruvan balances both the humor and the emotions. Anil Aalayam is the editor.

The trailer, with its realistic portrayal of agrarian life, is packed with raw emotions, powerful performances, and a gripping narrative, setting the stage for the movie’s release in theaters on February 21st.