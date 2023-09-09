‘Baby’ actor’s next titled ‘Gam Gam Ganesha;’ Samantha to reveal first look poster

Anand Deverakonda recently scored a blockbuster hit with “Baby,” directed by Sai Rajesh. The expectations for the actor’s next are high. He will be seen in “Gam Gam Ganesha,” directed by debutant Uday Shetty. The latest update mentions that “Kushi” actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will launch the first look poster of “Gam Gam Ganesha” digitally. The movie is expected to release in November 2023.

Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi produced the movie under the Hylife Entertainment banner, and Chaitan Bharadwaj took care of the music. The details of the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days.