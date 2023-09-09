Live
- Formation of Christian Development Corporation on the Horizon
- Backward Communities conclave
- Seizure of 504 bottles of Yanam liquor
- TDP leaders write to Prez, PM, Home Minister to intervene in Naidu's 'illegal' arrest
- G20 Summit: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance; US, UAE among initiating members
- TDP leaders to meet AP Governor
- India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation
- G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
- G20 nations commit to promote faster, transparent, inclusive cross-border payments
- Management of hotel hosting CWC meet was threatened by KTR, alleges Revanth
Just In
‘Baby’ actor’s next titled ‘Gam Gam Ganesha;’ Samantha to reveal first look poster
Highlights
Anand Deverakonda recently scored a blockbuster hit with “Baby,” directed by Sai Rajesh.
Anand Deverakonda recently scored a blockbuster hit with “Baby,” directed by Sai Rajesh. The expectations for the actor’s next are high. He will be seen in “Gam Gam Ganesha,” directed by debutant Uday Shetty. The latest update mentions that “Kushi” actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will launch the first look poster of “Gam Gam Ganesha” digitally. The movie is expected to release in November 2023.
Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi produced the movie under the Hylife Entertainment banner, and Chaitan Bharadwaj took care of the music. The details of the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS