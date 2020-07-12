Back in News: Akhil's next with Surender Reddy!

Tollywood: Surender Reddy directed Megastar Chiranjeevi in October last year and since the time the film Sye Raa released, he is occupied with the script work of his next. As of now, he did not reveal the details of his next movie yet.

Going by the latest buzz in the movie industry, he is trying to work with Akhil Akkineni. Although he initiated talks with Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, they did not work. Surender Reddy also teamed up with director Krish for doing a film with Varun Tej or Ram. The project is in talks still.

Meanwhile, the news about a movie in the combination of Akhil and Surender Reddy is back in news now. It looks like Nagarjuna is also showing interest in the same. More details on the film will come out soon.