Balagam: A Small-Budget Film Enters Top 10 Movies list on Amazon Prime Video

The small-budget film Balagam has taken the box office by storm, surprising trade pundits with its spectacular collections despite having little pre-release buzz. Directed by Venu Yeldandi and starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles, the movie has exceeded expectations.

To the surprise of many, Balagam has now arrived on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, where it is streaming in multiple languages. The village drama has quickly gained popularity and entered Prime Video's top 10 movies list in India.

Given its success in theatres, the movie is expected to continue gaining a massive viewership in the coming days. Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others also played important roles in this emotionally-charged film, which was produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.