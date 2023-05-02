Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film

Live
"Balagam", was directed by comedian-turned-director Venu Tillu. and starring Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyan Ram, tells a story about human relationships and family values. Produced by Dil Raju's daughter Hanshitha Reddy, this small film became a big success, receiving praise from both audiences and celebrities in the Telugu states. It played in theaters for 50 days and has already received numerous international awards.
Interestingly, a question related to the movie was included in the recently held Telangana Constable written exams, in which participants were asked to identify the category in which Balagam won an award at the March 2023 Onico Film Awards. The options included Best Documentary, Best Drama, Best Director, and Best Dialogue, with the correct answer being Best Drama. Indeed, Balagam received the award in the Best Drama (Drama) Feature Film category at the March 2023 Onico Film Festival.