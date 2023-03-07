Balagam's First Monday is equal to its First Saturday.

The Telugu audience is known to support good films regardless of the star cast, as was the case with the recently released Balagam. The movie, directed by comedian-turned-director Venu Yeldandi, stars Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in lead roles.

Balagam has received praise from both critics and audiences, leading to its continued success at the box office. Despite being on its first Monday, the film's collections remained strong, comparable to those of its first Saturday.

With today being a holiday for the festival of Holi, it is expected that Balagam will gather even more momentum at the box office. Produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, the film features soundtracks composed by Bhems Ceciroleo, known for his work on the film Dhamaka.