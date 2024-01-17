Balakrishna applauds ‘Hanu-Man’ as visual feast

"Hanu-Man" is not just a movie; it's a visual delight, according to Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film, which marks the first Indian original superhero movie in the cinematic universe crafted by creative director Prashanth Varma, features young hero Teja Sajja in the lead role. Since its worldwide release on January 12, the film has become an epic blockbuster success, capturing the hearts of audiences from diverse backgrounds. Recently, Nandamuri Balakrishna had the opportunity to watch "Hanu-Man," and he was thoroughly impressed.

Expressing his appreciation for the film, Nandamuri Balakrishna stated that "Hanu-Man" boasts excellent content and has been shot in a manner that is sure to captivate audiences. He commended the director for employing cutting-edge techniques and creating a truly amazing cinematic experience. Balakrishna likened the film to a feast for the eyes, attributing its success to the blessings of Lord Rama and Anjaneyaswami.

Recognizing the passion and dedication involved in filmmaking, Nandamuri Balakrishna praised the producer, K Niranjan Reddy, as the captain of the ship. He acknowledged that crafting a film of this magnitude, taking two and a half years to complete, requires immense passion. Balakrishna commended the exceptional performances across various aspects of the film, including direction, photography, VFX, music, and acting. He extended his congratulations to the entire team of "Hanu-Man" for their outstanding work, making the film appealing to audiences from all walks of life. Additionally, he expressed anticipation for the second part of "Hanu-Man."

Produced ambitiously by K Niranjan Reddy on Primeshow Entertainment, "Hanu-Man" continues its successful run worldwide, breaking box office records and receiving critical acclaim from diverse audience segments.