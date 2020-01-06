Balakrishna, B Gopal film on cards?

It looks like seasoned star Balakrishna is looking to score more hits and is planning to work with his favourite director B Gopal in a big-ticket entertainer after completing his work with director Boyapati Srinu.

"A new writer narrated an exciting story to Balakrishna and the actor gave his nod. However, he suggested the name of director B Gopal since he believes that the veteran director will be able to do justice to this larger-than-life story.

Soon, the writer will be narrating the story to the director," says a source, close to the family.

Actually, Balakrishna has good regard for the hit filmmaker and always invites him for all his functions.

"Balakrishna will first write down the name of B Gopal and then only will add names of other dignitaries. They share a great bonding and close to each other," he adds.

More than their bonding, the Nandamuri star would like to rope in the mass filmmaker to revive their old magic.

"B Gopal has given biggets hits like 'Rowdy Inspector,' 'Samarasimha Reddy' and 'Narasimhnaidu' since he knows the pulse of Nandamuri fans and delivers what they want," the source ploints out.

Instead of working with new directors, Balakrishna wants to fall back on his trusted man to regain his winning magic. "In fact, B Gopal needs Balakrishna to return to limelight as young heroes were avoiding him.

It has been few years since he made a film and he would love to work with the scion of Nandamuri family to show that he is still in the business," the source concludes.

No doubt, the news of actor-director teaming up will enthuse Nandamuri fans because Balakrishna is having a bad run at the box office these days.