Balakrishna to give a Mass Treat in Akhanda

Balayya fans are eagerly waiting for the grand release of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film 'Akhanda'. The movie is marking the third collaboration of Balakrishna and Boyapati after 2 blockbuster movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'.

So, the expectations are sky-high on this movie and the teasers and posters have already taken the internet by storm. Ending the long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film which showcased Balakrishna in two different avatars.

The actor who appeared in a mass avatar also surprised the audience in his aghora avatar. The video is now trending on the internet increasing the buzz around the film. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in this movie which will also feature Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in crucial roles.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this movie which is rumored to hit the theatres on December 2nd this year.