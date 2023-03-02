Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ completes 50 days

It's a rare and big achievement for a film to manage to run in theatres for 50 days non-stop, with so many releases competing for screens each week. The theatrical business has become hardly a 2-3 weeks affair, of late. In this scenario, Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna's "Veera Simha Reddy" successfully completed 50 days run in cinemas shows that audiences irrespective of competition always support good content films that have elements for all sections.

The movie attained the feat in 23 direct and 54 shifting theatres. This has turned out to be the highest-grosser for Balakrishna. "Veera Simha Reddy" is not completely a mass-action entertainer.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial had family emotions, and a good dose of appealing drama, other than breath-taking action. Balakrishna played a dual role as a father and son. Shruti Haasan played the leading lady and Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appeared in vital roles.

Mythri Movie Makers made the movie prestigiously. S Thaman provided a chartbuster album and Veera Simha Reddy is the second blockbuster in Balakrishna and his combination.