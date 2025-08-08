Balayya wraps dubbing for ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’, Dussehra release locked

The blockbuster combination of ‘God of the Masses’ Nandamuri Balakrishna and hitmaker Boyapati Sreenu is back for their fourth outing with the high-octane sequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. Mounted on a massive scale under the 14 Reels Plus banner by producers Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, the film is currently in its final post-production phase.

Balakrishna has already wrapped up dubbing for his portions, marking a significant milestone. The team is working at full throttle on CG, re-recording, and other post-production elements, with the first copy expected in three weeks. The makers have reaffirmed the Dussehra release date of September 25th, ruling out any delays.

The teaser has already sent fans into a frenzy, showcasing Balakrishna in a never-before-seen ferocious avatar. Adding to the excitement, Samyuktha, often dubbed Tollywood’s lucky charm, takes on a key lead role, while Aadhi Pinisetty brings his trademark intensity to a standout character. Young talent Harshali Malhotra makes her Tollywood debut in a pivotal role.

With S Thaman delivering a thunderous soundtrack, C. Ramprasad on cinematography, Tammiraju on editing, and AS Prakash handling grand set designs, the film promises top-tier technical finesse.

As the release date draws closer, the team is set to ramp up promotions with back-to-back updates, ensuring the Akhanda fever reaches its peak by Dussehra.