‘Beauty’ commences shooting with pooja ceremony
Director Maruthi's Team product and Vanara Celluloids have joined hands to produce the upcoming film "Beauty," featuring Rao Ramesh, Ankith Koyya, and Vishakha Dhiman in pivotal roles. Directed by Baala Subrahmanyam, the project boasts Vijaypal Reddy as the producer and Prakash Routhu as the executive producer.
The film kickstarted with a traditional Pooja ceremony at the Film Nagar temple, where Director Maruthi initiated the proceedings with the first clap, and director Buchi Babu handled the camera. Notable personalities like Director Veera Shankar, Subbu Mangadevi, and Darling Swamy graced the occasion, adding to the auspiciousness of the event.
Set to be a compelling love and family emotional drama, "Beauty" is scheduled to commence shooting from May 2nd in Hyderabad. The film's crew includes Vijay Bulganin as the music composer, Siddham Manohar as the cinematographer, and Suresh Bhimagani as the art director.
With an ensemble cast and a promising storyline, "Beauty" is poised to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and engaging narrative. As filming progresses, fans eagerly await more updates and insights into this upcoming cinematic venture.