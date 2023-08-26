Live
Just In
Bedurulanka 2012: A Promising Day 1 at the Box Office!
Bedurulanka 2012, While reviews are mixed, the box office numbers are promising, hinting at a successful run.
Bedurulanka 2012: Starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Neha Shetty from 'DJ Tillu' fame in captivating lead roles. Produced by Ravindra Banerjee (Benny) of Loukya Entertainments and presented by C Yuvraju, this dramedy, skillfully directed by Clax, premiered on August 25. Garnering a positive audience response, despite mixed reviews, the film has kickstarted its box office journey impressively.
The film's promising beginning sets the stage for Day 2 and Day 3 to surpass the opening day's performance. Bedurulanka 2012 is on track to be a buyer's success, having been acquired at a reasonable price. With a breakeven point set at 4Cr, the film is poised to exceed expectations, as its share is projected to surpass 3Cr within the very first weekend