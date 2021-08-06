Bellamkonda Sreenivas yet to find a heroine!

We already knew that young Hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is currently busy with the Hindi remake of Telugu biggest super hit film 'Chatrapathi' starring Prabhas under the direction of Rajamouli.

Bellamkonda is marking his Bollywood debut with this remake film. Initially, rumours came up that Regina Cassandra will romance Bellamkonda in this film but it seems like the makers are currently in search of Bollywood actress to play the female lead role in this movie.

The shooting of the film is already underway and the makers are currently busy canning some crucial sequences that doesn't involve heroine's character.

Bellamkonda has been interacting with the Bollywood media personalities on the film's sets and he has been revealing interesting updates about the film. The complete details of the film will be out soon.