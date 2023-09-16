Live
- Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ locks release date
- ‘Cult Mama’ song from ‘Skanda’ to be out on Sep 18th
- Best Film for ‘Sita Ramam,’ Jr NTR bags Best Actor: Here is the complete list of winners at SIIMA 2023 (Telugu)
- Flipkart to roll out the 'price lock' feature ahead of the festive season
- Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
- Being the 5th largest economy 'impressive,' but per capita income must also rise, says Ex RBI Gov
- Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC
- Cheetah reintroduction project set for success despite challenges: Project head By Gaurav Saini
- BJP leaders arrested at Kalluru in Khammam district
- First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind
Just In
Best Film for ‘Sita Ramam,’ Jr NTR bags Best Actor: Here is the complete list of winners at SIIMA 2023 (Telugu)
The first phase of SIIMA Awards 2023 was held in Dubai. Technicians and actors from Telugu and Kannada industries were honored with awards in this first phase for their exemplary work.
The first phase of SIIMA Awards 2023 was held in Dubai. Technicians and actors from Telugu and Kannada industries were honored with awards in this first phase for their exemplary work.
Here’s the complete list of winners of the SIIMA 2023 Awards (Telugu):
Best Film: Sita Ramam (Ashwini Dutt – Vyjayanthi Movies & Swapna Cinema)
Best Director: SS Rajamouli (RRR)
Best Actor: Jr. NTR (RRR)
Best Actress: Sreeleela (Dhamaka)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Rana Daggubati (Bheemla Nayak)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sangeetha (Masooda)
Best Actor (Critics Choice): Adivi Sesh (Major)
Best Actress (Critics Choice): Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)
Best Villain: Suhas (HIT 2)
Best Music Composer: MM Keeravani (RRR)
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose (Naatu Naatu -RRR)
Best Playback Singer Male: Ram Miryala (DJ Tillu title song)
Best Playback Singer Female: Mangli (Jinthak – Dhamaka)
Best Debut Actor: Ashok Galla (Hero)
Best Debut Actress: Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)
Best Debut Director: Mallidhi Vasishta (Bimbisara)
Best Debut Producer(s): Sharath, Anurag (Major)
Best Cinematographer: K.K. Senthil Kumar (RRR)
Best Comedian: Srinivasa Reddy (Karthikeya 2)
Sensation Of The Year: Karthikeya 2
Promising Newcomer: Ganesh Bellamkonda
Flipkart Fashion Youth Icon: Shruti Haasan