‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ clears censor; bags U/A certificate
“Bhagavanth Kesari,” starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is scheduled for a grand release on October 19, 2023. The theatrical trailer received a solid response from all corners. The USA advance bookings have already begun, and the film’s promotional content helped in bagging good bookings in the advance sales.
The film has now wrapped up its censor formalities. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film a U/A certificate. Interestingly, all recent releases of Balayya have received same certificate.
The makers will soon conduct a pre-release event. Thaman composed the tunes for this action drama, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, the film has Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.