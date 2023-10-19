Live
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu bail plea in Skill Development case
- I-T searches 15 locations linked to Yatharth Hospital in Delhi-NCR, UP
Just In
Bhagavanth Kesari Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers
Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi collaborated for the first time and delivered ‘Bhagavanth Kesari.’ Sreeleela and Kajal played the female leads in the film. The film created much required hype for the film with promotional content. Now, the film has hit the theatres
The piracy websites Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, and Tamilgun have once again leaked Bhagavanth Kesari Movie, which has been generating positive buzz in the film industry. These websites are notorious for leaking high-profile movies as soon as they are released or aired, often in high definition quality. Despite efforts to block these websites, they continue to change their domain extension and can be accessed through proxy servers, making it difficult to completely shut them down. This is a recurring issue that has been bothering film and television studios for years, and despite stringent laws and high court orders, Tamilrockers and other similar piracy hubs have not ceased their illegal activities