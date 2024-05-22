‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ set for worldwide theatrical release

Under the prestigious banner of UV Creations, the highly anticipated film "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" starring Kartikeya Gummakonda is all set to hit theaters worldwide on the 31st of this month. Directed by Prashanth Reddy, this emotional action thriller features Iswarya Menon as the female lead and Rahul Tyson in a pivotal role.

Produced by UV Concepts, the film marks a collaboration with co-producer Ajay Kumar Raju.P. Excitement is brewing as fans anticipate an electrifying cinematic experience brought to life by this dynamic team.

Adding to the anticipation is the involvement of renowned producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni, who will handle the national distribution through his banner Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments. With a successful track record in distribution, including hits like "Baby," "Guntur Karam," and "Om Bheem Bush," Dheeraj Mogilineni's partnership with the "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" team is met with enthusiasm. As the release date approaches, expectations are high for this gripping tale of emotions and action, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic journey.