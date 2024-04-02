‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience

Nutmeg Productions Private Limited is all set to tickle the funny bones and tug at the heartstrings of audiences with their latest venture, 'Dear'. Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, the comedy family drama is helmed by director Anand Ravichandran and produced by Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramishetti, and G Prithviraj.

Excitement is brewing as the release date for 'Dear' approaches, with an interesting twist - there will be a one-day gap between the Tamil and Telugu versions. While the Tamil version is set to hit screens on April 11, the Telugu version will follow suit on April 12, offering double the entertainment for fans across both languages.

Adding to the anticipation, the recently released 'Bhale Wedding' song from 'Dear' has already won hearts with its foot-tapping beats and captivating visuals. Composed by the versatile GV Prakash Kumar himself, the song features spirited vocals by Narayanan Ravishankar and Sinduri Vishal, accompanied by Rakendu Mouli's lyrical finesse. The chemistry between GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh shines through, making their dance sequences a highlight of the song.

With Annapurna Studios securing the Andhra theatrical rights and Asian Cinemas bagging the Telangana rights, 'Dear' is poised for a grand release across the Telugu states. The backing of these esteemed production and distribution companies, renowned for their extensive theatrical chains, promises a wide reach and immersive cinema experience for audiences.

In addition to the dynamic lead pair, 'Dear' boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geeta Kailasam, and Nandini, each bringing their unique flair to the narrative. Cinematographer Jagdish Sundaramurthy's vision adds visual splendor to the film, elevating the storytelling experience.

As the countdown to the release of 'Dear' begins, expectations are high for a delightful blend of laughter, emotion, and entertainment. With its stellar cast, engaging music, and compelling storyline, 'Dear' is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences, transcending language barriers and winning hearts across Tamil and Telugu cinema.