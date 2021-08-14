Bheemla Nayak: What's the major highlight?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are currently busy working on an exciting film. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam super hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.



The latest reports in the film industry reveal us that the film unit is planning to keep Bheemla Nayak as the film's title. Interestingly, the makers are busy with the shoot now.



We hear that the film unit wants to increase the action dose in the film. The makers are looking at giving mass elevation to both the lead actors, and Pawan Kalyan, in particular.



Pawan Kalyan will be seen as inspector Bheemla Nayak in the film and the makers are planning to confirm the same as the title too.



The high octane action episodes in the film are expected to be a major highlight in the film.



Trivikram Srinivas is the film's writer and the film is directed by Saagar K Chandra.

