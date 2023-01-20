Bhola Shankar has been postponed.?

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest mass film "Bhola Shankar" starring Tamannaah as the heroine. Director Mehr Ramesh is directing this film while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in the film. While the shooting of this film is being completed in full swing, recently the makers have started the shooting of the film in huge settings. But the makers have already announced that this film will be released in the month of April.

But now the latest talk is about the release of the movie. According to this, the film has been postponed to the month of May. Official clarity on this is yet to come. As of now, the film is fixed on April 14 and we have to see when the clarity on the new date will come. The film is being produced by AK Entertainments while Mahati Swara Sagar is composing the music.

