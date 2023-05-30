Live
- Bystanders in Delhi murder case failed to report crime
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
Bholaa Shankar: Exciting Update Released by the Makers
Highlights
Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh have collaborated for an upcoming action entertainer titled "Bholaa Shankar." The film is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023, and has once again grabbed attention with a recent announcement.
Today, the movie's producers revealed an exciting update, confirming the earlier hint about the commencement of musical promotions. To validate this news, they unveiled a powerful poster featuring Chiranjeevi.
Tamannaah Bhatia is cast as the female lead in the film, while Keerthy Suresh plays a crucial role. "Bholaa Shankar" has been produced on a grand scale by AK Entertainments, with Mahati Swara Sagar serving as the music director.
