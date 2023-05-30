  • Menu
Bholaa Shankar: Exciting Update Released by the Makers

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh have collaborated for an upcoming action entertainer titled "Bholaa Shankar." The film is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023, and has once again grabbed attention with a recent announcement.

Today, the movie's producers revealed an exciting update, confirming the earlier hint about the commencement of musical promotions. To validate this news, they unveiled a powerful poster featuring Chiranjeevi.

Tamannaah Bhatia is cast as the female lead in the film, while Keerthy Suresh plays a crucial role. "Bholaa Shankar" has been produced on a grand scale by AK Entertainments, with Mahati Swara Sagar serving as the music director.

