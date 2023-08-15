‘Bholaa Shankar’ Hindi version to hit theatres on Aug 25

Recently released Telugu movie “Bholaa Shankar,” starring Mega Star Chiranjeevi and directed by Meher Ramesh, disappointed fans and general audience. Despite featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in significant roles, the film failed to impress.



In an unexpected twist, the Hindi version of the movie is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 25, 2023. The announcement came through a teaser released by RKD Studios, featuring Bollywood star Jackie Shroff lending his voice as the Hindi dub for Chiranjeevi’s character. It remains to be seen how North Indian audiences will receive the movie.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Tarun Arora, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sree Mukhi, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by AK Entertainments, the flick has Mahati Swara Sagar’s music.