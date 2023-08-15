Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
Just In
‘Bholaa Shankar’ Hindi version to hit theatres on Aug 25
Recently released Telugu movie “Bholaa Shankar,” starring Mega Star Chiranjeevi and directed by Meher Ramesh, disappointed fans and general audience.
Recently released Telugu movie “Bholaa Shankar,” starring Mega Star Chiranjeevi and directed by Meher Ramesh, disappointed fans and general audience. Despite featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in significant roles, the film failed to impress.
In an unexpected twist, the Hindi version of the movie is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 25, 2023. The announcement came through a teaser released by RKD Studios, featuring Bollywood star Jackie Shroff lending his voice as the Hindi dub for Chiranjeevi’s character. It remains to be seen how North Indian audiences will receive the movie.
The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Tarun Arora, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sree Mukhi, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by AK Entertainments, the flick has Mahati Swara Sagar’s music.