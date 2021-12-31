Bholaa Shankar: The Megastar Swag Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

The makers of upcoming Tollywood movies are all set to turn the New Year into a special one by releasing updates from their films. It is already known that the Bangarraju teaser will be out tomorrow and now even the makers of Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar are also ready to unveil the 'Megastar Swag'! So, definitely it is going to be a big New Year treat for all the movie buffs…



Bholaa Shankar producer Anil Sunkara announced this great news on his Twitter page and treated all the fans of Chiranjeevi… Take a look!

The 'Swag Of Bholaa' will be out tomorrow @ 9 AM. Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Lets Rejoice this NEW YEAR with #SWAGofBHOLAA. UNVEILING MEGASTAR SWAG at 9 AM Tomorrow #BholaaShankar".

Well, Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced from 15th November onwards. Speaking about Mega Star's other projects, he will also be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya and Mohan Raja's God Father movie which is the remake of Lucifer!

On the other hand, a mass poster with a mass announcement will be made today @ 4:05 PM from the Acharya movie. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. Acharya movie will be released on 4th February, 2022 which has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Even Ram Charan Teja is also part of this movie and he will be seen as Siddha. Pooja Hegde is essaying the role of Neelambari while Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay and Sangeetha Krish are roped in to play the important characters.

