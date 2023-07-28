Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
Just In
‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan launched the theatrical trailer of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” digitally. The trailer gives much needed boost to...
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan launched the theatrical trailer of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” digitally. The trailer gives much needed boost to the mega fans as another mega film is all set to release.
The trailer starts with a powerful dialogue “If people face an issue, they approach the Police, but if Police face a problem, they will seek the help of “Bholaa Shankar.” Meher Ramesh presents Chiru in the way the fans wish him to see.
Chiru proves why he is the king of entertainment, and he once again attracts with his trademark comedy timing and fights. His screen presence and dances are always blissful to watch. What is even more appealing is Chiru looks superb in the trailer.
Just like “Waltair Veerayya,” this film also looks like an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Keerthy and Tamannaah also make their mark in this 2-minute trailer. The trailer is nicely packaged with all the commercial elements, and it seems that Megastar will once again rule the box office with this entertainer.
The movie also has Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam in important roles. Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments is backing this biggie. “Bholaa Shankar” all set to hit screens on 11th August 2023.