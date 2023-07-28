‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan launched the theatrical trailer of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” digitally. The trailer gives much needed boost to the mega fans as another mega film is all set to release.





Happy to Release the Trailer of #BholaaShankar 🔱



Our Mega Star @KChiruTweets in his best forte in @MeherRamesh Stylish Mass Presentation!!https://t.co/owc7sByWKr



Can't wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th 🔥



Best wishes to the entire team 😊… pic.twitter.com/82IUn2tBW6 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 27, 2023

The trailer starts with a powerful dialogue “If people face an issue, they approach the Police, but if Police face a problem, they will seek the help of “Bholaa Shankar.” Meher Ramesh presents Chiru in the way the fans wish him to see.













Chiru proves why he is the king of entertainment, and he once again attracts with his trademark comedy timing and fights. His screen presence and dances are always blissful to watch. What is even more appealing is Chiru looks superb in the trailer.









Just like “Waltair Veerayya,” this film also looks like an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Keerthy and Tamannaah also make their mark in this 2-minute trailer. The trailer is nicely packaged with all the commercial elements, and it seems that Megastar will once again rule the box office with this entertainer.









The movie also has Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam in important roles. Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments is backing this biggie. “Bholaa Shankar” all set to hit screens on 11th August 2023.

















