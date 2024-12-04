  • Menu
Bhumika & Gunasekhar join hands after 20 year for ‘Euphoria’

Blockbuster filmmaker Gunasekhar, celebrated for his unique storytelling, is helming an exciting new project titled Euphoria. This youthful social drama tackles contemporary issues with an edgy and fast-paced narrative, building significant buzz since its announcement.

The makers have wrapped up an extensive first schedule and recently commenced the second with renewed energy. A special behind-the-scenes video has been unveiled, showcasing the stunning Bhumika Chawla on set, preparing for her role. Her reunion with Gunasekhar after 20 years, following their iconic collaboration in Okkadu, has heightened expectations. Gunasekhar has crafted a pivotal role for Bhumika, and glimpses of her presence have already stirred excitement among fans.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchili, and others in key roles. With a powerful lineup and an intriguing subject, Euphoria is shaping up to be an impactful cinematic experience.

Produced by Neelima Guna under Guna Handmade Films and presented by Ragini Guna, the movie boasts an impressive technical team. Praveen K Pothan is handling the cinematography, while Prawin Pudi is managing editing duties. Adding to the film’s vibrancy is Kaala Bhairava, the young musical sensation scoring the soundtrack.

As anticipation builds, Euphoria promises to be a bold and thought-provoking addition to Gunasekhar’s illustrious repertoire, set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

