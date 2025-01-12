Big blow for ‘Game Changer’: Telangana Govt.withdraws ticket rate hike

In a sudden turn of events, the Telangana government has reversed its decision to allow a hike in ticket rates for Ram Charan and Shankar's Game Changer, just a day after the film's release. The move comes after the High Court reprimanded the state government for approving the increase in ticket prices, additional benefit shows, and extra screenings for the film.

Initially, the government had issued a G.O. allowing a Rs 150 hike for multiplexes and Rs 100 for single screens. They also approved 4 AM benefit shows on the film's opening day. This resulted in multiplex tickets being priced at Rs 395, while single-screen tickets were sold for Rs 250. However, the court's intervention has led to the government's decision to withdraw the hike, citing concerns over public health and safety.

The decision could significantly affect the box office collections of upcoming Sankranthi releases like Balakrishna's DaakuMaharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, both of which were hoping for a similar ticket price hike. Notably, Dil Raju, the producer of Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, also chairs the Telangana Film Development Corporation, further intertwining the impact of this decision.