Big News: Except For The Two Songs, The Shooting Of The RRR Movie Is Completed

It is all known that Rajamouli's RRR is the most awaited movie of the season. Having both ace heroes of Tollywood Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead roles, the magnum opus has many expectations on it. Alia Bhatt is all set to essay the Sita role in this fantasy subject and Ajay Devgn is also roped in to play an important role.

Off late, there were speculations that the release date of the RRR movie will be postponed from 13 October, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But clearing the air on the rumours, the makers have dropped a big update regarding the movie. According to it, except for the two songs, the shoot of RRR is completed.

Even Ram Charan and Junior NTR also shared the news through their social media pages and treated their fans!





Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊





Tarak looked classy wearing a light-coloured kurta and Ram Charan sported in a blue outfit.

RRR movie is being directed by Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It has Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthrakani and Spandan in other pivotal roles. Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju and NTR will step into the shoes of Komaram Bheem for this periodic fantasy movie.

Being made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores, this movie will hit the theatres on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.