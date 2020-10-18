Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Abhijeet misunderstands Monal & Akhil

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: On Saturday, an interesting segment took place in the Bigg Boss TV show. The inmates shared their opinions on the others which Nagarjuna will reveal publicly. The inmates have to guess the name of the inmate who passed the opinion. During the task, one of the housemates told that Abhijeet is arrogant.

Initially, Abhijeet thought that the opinion was formed by Akhil and later revealed Monal's name too. However, those are not the inmates who actually framed these opinions.

Akhil immediately passed a comment that Abhijeet always had misconceptions about him from the beginning. Akhil also told that Abhijeet always misunderstood him. However, Abhijeet did not react much to the same.

On Saturday, Noel, Lasya and Harika came out of the nominations successfully. Kumar Sai is going to come out of the house.