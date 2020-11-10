Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Akhil's shock to Abhijeet's fans

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The nomination process took place again today and 6 contestants got into the nominations. Monal, Abhijeet, Ariyana, Sohel, Mehboob, and Harika are the housemates who are in the nominations.

We have to wait and see which contestant is going to get eliminated in the weekend. On the other hand, when compared to the others, Akhil has been giving huge shocks to the audience with his nominations. We already knew that Akhil and Monal have been best friends in the Bigg Boss house and there are so many rumors that something is brewing between them. But interestingly, Akhil shocked the audience by nominating Monal by giving a silly reason last week. He has been staying friendly with Abhijeet for the past couple of weeks.

But today, Akhil has nominated Abhijeet and surprised the fans. Saying that a friend is a friend and a task is a task, Akhil nominated Abhijeet today. We have to wait and see if Abhijeet can survive these nominations or not.