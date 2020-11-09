Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Anchor Suma as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss makers are trying everything to spike up their ratings. So, as soon as a promo got released that Suma is entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry, everyone thought it is true.

As expected in today's episode, Nagarjuna called Suma as a wild card entry. Suma said some interesting and funny things about all the housemates. Suma said that Monal has been using the tissues very much. Suma also said that she has never seen an assistant captain like Ariyana. Suma also made fun of other housemates. Suma claimed that Lasya's smile is covering smile. Abhijeet did a small task and Suma that this is just a teaser for him before she enters the house. Suma gave a tongue twister to Harika. Suma also made funny comments about Sohel's anger. She made Avinash say a dialogue from 'Arjun Reddy' to Ariyana.

However, Suma finally said that she has so many shows and cannot go in. She bid goodbyes to all the housemates and went. So, Suma didn't enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry.