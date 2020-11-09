Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash back into the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that Amma Rajashekar, Avinash, Abhijeet, Monal, and Harika are in the nominations this week. In yesterday's episode, Kamal Haasan announced that Harika is in safe zone.

Today, Abhijeet and Monal also got into safe zones. Only Amma and Avinash were in the danger zone. All the housemates bid their goodbyes to both of them. Ariyana cried and begged Avinash not to do anything stupid and wait for her before taking any decision in his life. Nagarjuna sent both Amma and Avinash to boxes in the garden area. After some time, Nag asked the housemates to open the boxes. But none of them are in the boxes. Nagarjuna shocked the housemates by claiming that it might be double elimination. But, Avinash is in the store room and entered the house again. Avinash became emotional and cried profusely.

When Nagarjuna asked the reason, Avinash said that he thought that he became a zero again and his life ended. Avinash thanked the audience for votes. Everyone clapped for Avinash.