Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Avinash lashes out at Abhijeet

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In yesterday's episode, we have seen that when Noel and Avinash were in a heated argument, Abhijeet interrupted and asked Avinash to let Noel talk as he is leaving the house. Making it a point, Avinash nominated him.

Abhijeet tried to explain that Noel didn't get a proper send-off which is why he wanted him to talk with everyone. But Avinash made it into a huge fight by instigating Abhijeet that he is an entertainer and is just doing his job unlike him who is not giving any entertainment in the house. The duo got into a serious fight. After arguing for some time, Abhijeet said that he will come to him again and they can talk again. As expected, Abhijeet went to Avinash first to nominate him. The duo got into an argument again.

Avinash indirectly wanted to make a point that Abhijeet is just being idle in the house without providing any entertainment whereas Abhijeet is saying that Avinash is making fun of everyone and is saying that it is entertainment.