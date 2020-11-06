Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Harika completes the secret task

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already knew that Bigg Boss has given a secret task to Harika in which she has to complete three different tasks. She has to pour coffee on Amma Rajashekar which she did in yesterday's episode.

Harika poured coffee on Amma Rajashekar and acted as she did it accidentally. Today, she had to pick a fight with Avinash and make him scream. Harika succeeded in completing this task as well. She provoked him by saying that he cannot do anything without Ariyana and he should give 2 pans to her for free as she helped him. The plan worked out well as Avinash became extremely angry and even threw the entire pan shop. He also yelled at both Akhil and Harika. Sohel interrupted and calmed them down.

She also wrote 'Mehboob You are dead' on a mirror with lipstick. Everyone thought that it was Abhijeet's hand-writing. However, Harika has completed the secret task successfully.