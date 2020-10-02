Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai becomes captain of the house!

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Kumar Sai Pampana is projected as a weak contestant in the Bigg Boss house. Kumar Sai entered the Bigg Boss house in the second week but he is not able to mingle up with others. Multiple inmates in the house nominated Kumar Sai for the same reason.

They have mentioned to Bigg Boss that Kumar Sai is not able to talk to everyone in a close manner. But, Kumar Sai did not lose his strength. Kumar worked hard in the coin collection game.

Kumar Sai was one of the top four performers in the game on Thursday episode. He took part in the captaincy task and tasted a victory. With this, he became the captain of the house. Bigg Boss appreciated him and also announced that he is safe from the nominations. We have to see if Kumar Sai performs well in the coming weeks.

