Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Nagarjuna grills Harika & Abhijeet for talking in English

Dhethadi Harika and Abhijeet are strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Both dodged the eliminations in the previous weeks already. Bigg Boss warned them that they are not following the rules of the house properly but still, they are not changing their ways. Interestingly, Nagarjuna has given a strong class to both the housemates on Saturday episode.

Nagarjuna played a video of Abhijeet and Harika interacting with one another in English. He told that Monal is trying her best to learn the language and communicate with others in Telugu, whereas the other two who can speak Telugu perfectly are not talking in the language. Both were shocked to see Nagarjuna getting angry on them. A lot of audiences on social media too expressed that they are repeatedly speaking in English.

With this warning, we can expect that both will start speaking in Telugu from now.