Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Tension time for the inmates

Saturday and Sunday episodes are all about the eliminations in the Bigg Boss house. Yet again, we are going to witness the same for this week today, and tomorrow. There are seven people in the nominations this week.

Abhijeet, Harika, Kumar Sai, Lasya, Sohel Ryan, Mehaboob, and Swathi Deeksith are in the nominations.

As of now, Kumar Sai is in the safe zone since he became the captain of the house. Since Swathi has come to the house only recently, she might stay in the house for more weeks. The competition will be between Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya, Sohel, and Mehaboob.

Among these five members, Sohel and Mehaboob did not perform the task well in the fourth week. There are high chances that Mehaboob might come out of the house this week. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.