Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Did Roll Rida give hint to Sunny?

Ahead of the grand finale episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show, Bigg Boss allowed the former seasons contestants into the show, to interact with the top 5 contestants of the fifth season. Roll Rida and Geetha Madhuri who took part in the second season made their way to the house.

They interacted with the top 5 and played some games with them. However, the recent reports on social media reveal that Roll Rida has given a hint to VJ Sunny about his victory. The reports say that Roll Rida hinted that Sunny is the winner and Sunny also caught his hint.

Even on social media, Roll Rida confirmed that Sunny is the winner but later deleted the post. It is now going viral and we have to see if Sunny opens up on the same.