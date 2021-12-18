Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Episode 104 Highlights

The episode started with Siri crying because of Sunny's words and Shannu consoling her. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Idi Ranaragam' song. Shannu is seen saying to Siri that she should never open up about her negatives in front of others. Bigg Boss said that there is a tarot reader and all the housemates can talk to her.

The tarot reader said that Shannu will have new changes in his love life and might also travel. While talking to Sunny, she said that someone special will enter his life. She said that she can hear the wedding bells for Siri and say there is a victory card for Sreeram. She said that Maanas will be full of satisfaction after the Bigg Boss.

The tarot reader also said interesting things about the love life of all the housemates. Shannu asked Siri to cook for him and she says that she wants to cook for all and Shannu shouts at her saying that Sunny and Maanas didn't eat the food she cooked and they cooked breakfast again. Siri goes to Sunny and Maanas and said that she has already cooked and if they don't want to eat they should have told her not to prepare for them.

Maanas says that Sunny didn't want to eat sweet dosa which is why they made something else but they will eat it in the afternoon. Maanas asked Shannu what he wants to eat and he says that he and Siri will cook for themselves and they can cook for themselves. Siri apologizes to Shannu and gives him something to eat.

Maanas says that Shannu is controlling and is always making assumptions. Shannu says that Sunny should go. Siri picked Maanas. Sreeram says it should be Siri as he doesn't have conversations with her. Sunny also picked Shannu. Bigg Boss said that Shannu got more votes but Siri should come out of the Bigg Boss house.

Shannu cried. Siri leaves. Bigg Boss sends Siri to the confession room and says that she can go back to the house after some time. Siri cries and says that Shannu can't stay in the house without her and cried. She goes back into the Bigg Boss house and hugged Shannu.