Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 105 Highlights

The episode started with the housemates dancing to 'Good Morning Hyderabad' song. Bigg Boss also played some dialogues of the housemates from their journey. Siva Balaji and Hari Teja enter the Bigg Boss house confession room and Bigg Boss welcomed them. The duo greets the contestants.

The duo talked about all the housemates and also made fun of them by imitating them. Siva Balaji sang 'Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu' song. Hari Teja played 'Abbani Tiyyani Debba' song. Hari Teja also told a Hari Katha and said about all the housemates. They wished all the best to the housemates and left the Bigg Boss house.

Geetha Madhuri and Roll Rida enters the confession room and greeted the housemates. The duo also made fun of the housemates and made them play the song Pictionary task. Siri drew 'Lux Papa' song and they all danced for the song. Sunny drew 'Ramulo Ramula' song and they all danced to the song.

Rahul dedicated 'Bombhaat' song to Siri. The duo talked about all the housemates. Rahul sang 'Naatu Naatu' song and said that it is from 'RRR' and Shiva Jyothi says that Rahul is the one who sung the song in all the languages. The housemates played the helium balloon task. They all said some fun dialogues by taking helium.

Akhil Sarthak and Ariyana Glory enters the confession room and greeted the housemates. Sreeram sang 'Gelupu Talupule' song and they played Sreeram's first album song. They showed some pictures and the housemates have to find where the things are in the house. Sreeram won the task.