Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 19 Highlights

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The episode started with the housemates dancing for "Samajavaragamana" song. Hamida is seen talking with Maanas saying that some of the housemates asked me to accept Sreeram and Lahari's wedding but she didn't budge as it is her character and they don't have a say in that. The housemates have to select the best performers for the captaincy contenders. Bigg Boss announces that Ravi is also a captaincy contender as he has completed the secret task.

The groom's side selected Sreeram and the wedding management side picked Swetha. The bride's side picked Jassi. But Lahari is not happy with it. She said that she is not satisfied and discusses the same with Maanas. Siri tries to talk to Shannu and asks him what is the problem but he says that he doesn't want to talk to her. Sreeram, Jassi, Ravi and Swetha are the captaincy contenders. Jassi asks Sunny to support him but the latter asks him not to beg for support.

Nataraj while talking to Ravi says that he doesn't like picking Jassi in the captaincy as he will have the responsibility to run the entire house and should atleast speak clearly but he didn't raise his voice as he doesn't want to make a fuss about it. Bigg Boss gives "Swim Zara Swim". The contenders have to jump into the pool,get the alphabet blocks and fill it into the empty blocks in the garden area. Jassi completed the task and becomes the captain. Jassi picks Shannu as the ration manager.

Jassi saw Siri crying and asks her what's wrong. He asks if it is about Shannu and she says yes. He asked her if she wants him to talk with Shannu but she denies saying that Shannu should feel it. While talking to Kajal, Siri says that Shannu is the one who is avoiding her spending all the time with Swetha but she didn't ask about it and now he is saying that she is not spending time with him. Siri claims that she is feeling lonely as Shannu is not talking to her. Siri sits alone and cries.

Kajal tries to explain Shannu but he says that he doesn't like it if his friends don't support him. Jassi tries to solve the things but the duo didn't reconcile. Ravi plays music with plates and the housemates dance. Bigg Boss give a task to the housemates. They have to write the name of their first love on a balloon say their story and leave the balloon. Shannu says his first love is Aisu and he loved her for 5 years and he was devastated after the breakup which is why he diverted himself with acting and dancing. Siri says it is Vishnu, her neighbour. She eloped from home but went back again because of her mother. Siri added that he passed away because of an accident. She cries saying that she doesn't want to leave the balloon. Priyanka consoles her.

Viswa says it is Sumalatha but she is married and have a kid now. He added that he saw so many ups and downs with his wife Shraddha and she always supported him and she is his strength. Priyanka says that she loved a guy named Ravi. She was friends with him for a long time and he always supported her. After turning into a girl, she proposed him and he accepted. But, when asked about marriage, he said yes but got disturbed. One day he said that his mother wants to marry another girl. When she asked about her he said that she is not a girl and she can't become a mother and he cannot marry her. Priyanka cried and the housemates consoled her.

Anne says that Pramod doesn't her but he shows his love in different ways and for her it love. Ravi said that he saw a girl in Saibaba temple and fell in love with her. She always supported him and she is the one who actually gave him the idea that studies is not everything and he has some talent. Ravi said that she got married and has a baby girl now and he is the father of that child and the girl is his wife Nitya. Nataraj said that he is nothing without his wife. Jassi said that he loved a girl but was scared to talk to her. She got the courage finally and finally proposed her. But later she asked him not to talk to her and blocked him.

Priya said that a guy loved him and asked her parents. Though guy's family didn't accept, her family married them but they got separated now. Kajal said that she loved a guy and eloped with him. But her parents brought her home and she filed a case on them. But they forgave her and are now looking after her daughter. Kajal said that her parents and husband have been very supportive of her. Maanas said he loved a girl but she becoming friends with a guy named Aditya created disturbances between them and they broke up. Lahari said that she met a guy and her life changed after meeting him but he is her best friend. Hamida said that she loved a guy but she broke up with him because of her family. Lobo said that his is a 14-year-old relationship but she married another guy.