Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Episode 89 Highlights

The episode started with Bigg Boss announcing Maanas, Shannu, Siri, and Sreeram as the top 4 in the time count task. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Chukkallo Unde Chandrudu' song. Shannu and Siri laugh saying that Maanas also played the game by not counting right for Sunny. Siri hugged Shannu again saying that he has been taking good care of her.

Sreeram and Kajal are seen talking about the game. Kajal says that Shannu and Siri didn't take the balls from each others. Shannu and Siri tried to defend saying that Sunny, Maanas, and Kajal also didn't took the balls from one another. Shannu and Siri argue with Kajal. Shannu screams that Kajal is just prolonging the topic and Kajal says that he is just not understanding the thing. Kajal says the entire thing to Maanas and Sunny whereas Shannu and Siri make fun of him.

While talking to Maanas, Sunny says that no matter how many times they try to patch up, they just throw people away. Sunny says that Siri stayed in the ice only to prove him wrong not to show her endurance levels. While talking to Sreeram, Priyanka says that she is not expecting anything from Maanas but he is the one who always tries to portray her in that way. The housemates pick skill as their new challenge.

The task is that the housemates have to fill the jars with water and bring the balls out. As Sreeram and Siri cannot play, Sunny and Shannu play on behalf of them. Maanas,

Sreeram, Siri, Priyanka, Kajal, Sunny, Shannu. Kajal and Priyanka get out of the Ticket to Finale task.

Sunny and Shannu got a tie and they play the task again.

Sunny won the tie-breaker task and become joins the race. Bigg Boss announces that Maanas, Sreeram, Sunny, and Siri will go to the next round in the 'Ticket to Finale' task.