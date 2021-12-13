Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Episode 99 Highlights

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: The episode started with Nagarjuna's dashing entry with 'Ay Pilla' song. Nagarjuna greeted the housemates and gave them dumb sherats task where the housemates have to enact songs. Kajal enacted 'Nadaka Chuste Vayyaram' song. Maanas enacted 'Nadaka Kalisina Navaratri' song. Sreeram enacted 'Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram' song. Sunny enacted 'Nee Koppulo Na Mallethota' song. Shannu enacted 'College Papala Bus' song.

Siri enacted 'Kopama Naa Paina' song. Kajal enacted 'Natho Vastava' song. Maanas enacted 'Hello Hello' song. Sreeram's team won the task. Shannu became the third finalist of Bigg Boss season 5. Nagarjuna showed videos of ex-housemates asking some questions. Jessie asked Shannu if he has any idea of how his relationship with Siri is being portrayed. Shannu says he does not until the families episode.

Anne asked Sunny why he backbitched about her. Sunny said that he didn't and he likes her so much. Priyanka asked Maanas if he beared with her or acted. Maanas said he never acted in the BB house. Jessie asked Siri if it was necessary for Siri to connect emotionally with Shannu and she says no. Nataraj asked Sreeram if his leg injury became a plus or minus and he said that he didn't know but he wanted to play his own tasks.

Priya asked Kajal if she will be in the same way outside of BB house and Kajal says yes. Shannu became the fourth finalist of Bigg Boss season 5. Nagarjuna asked the housemates give speeches as other housemates. Sunny gave his speech as Siri. Kajal gave the speech as Shannu. Maanas gave the speech as Sreeram. Sreeram gave the speech as Kajal. Shannu gave the speech as Sunny. Kajal gets eliminated from this house.

Kajal, Maanas and Sunny cried. Nagarjuna asked Kajal to give 5 emotions to 5 housemates. Kajal gave entertainment to Sunny, Friendship to Maanas, Emotion to Siri, Drama to Shannu and Action to Sreeram. Nagarjuna announced that Sreeram, Sunny, Shannu, Siri and Maanas are the five finalists of Bigg Boss season 5. The housemates danced and celebrated.