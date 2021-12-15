Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Ex-Inmates to be in quarantine for the grand finale?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu grand finale: Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale is going to take place on the weekend. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV host. There are five members in the grand finale right now and there is no clarity on who will win the title.



The reports say that the former housemates are in quarantine currently. They are in quarantine to meet the current housemates for the grand finale. Usually, in every season, the eliminated inmates will make a comeback to the house in the final week but amidst the Corona scare, we have to see if the inmates will be placed under quarantine.

Most likely, the quarantine is not possible but we have to see but at least a few inmates will be in quarantine. More details will be out soon.

Sunny, Maanas Nagulapalli, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh, and Siri are the finalists of the grand finale.