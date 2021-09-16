Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Hamida to enter between Shanmukh and Deepthi?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Popular Youtuber shanmukh Jaswanth is now in the Bigg Boss house as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 5. Today, the actor is celebrating his birthday.

It seems like Big Boss has planned some sweet surprises for Shanmukh Jaswanth. The recently released promo of today's episode has showcased Shannu talking with Ravi, Hamida, Kajal and Lahari. When Kajal asked what are the three qualities he likes Hamida, Shannu says that she is hot.

Ravi makes fun of him by claiming that he should add the letter H on his pillow which already has the letters D and S (Deepthi and Shanmukh). Hamida said that it's better if they write only H and S as long as they are in the Bigg Boss house and he can write D again after getting out of the Bigg Boss house and everyone laughed. Bigg Boss surprised Shanmukh by playing a video of Deepthi Sunaina wishing him a happy birthday. Interestingly, Deepthi also that I love you to Shannu.

The promo also showcased Shannu along with the housemates enjoying the fireworks outside the Bigg Boss gate.