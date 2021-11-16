Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Heated arguments during the nominations

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss, Jessie got evicted from the house. Though he was not in the nominations this week, because of his health condition, he left the bigg Boss house.

Today is the nominations day again and as expected we can see some heated arguments between the housemates during the task. Anne nominated Kajal and the duo got into an argument. Ravi nominated Sunny because of the argument the duo had in yesterday's episode. Even during the nominations, Sunny tried to defined and the duo got into an augment. Shannu nominated Kajal by saying that the house will be calm if she gets out of the Bigg Boss house. Maanas nominated Shannu saying that he always assumes things and make a judgement on his assumptions. Ravi also nominated Kajal and the latter tried to defend.

It seems like Sunny - Sriram and Kajal - Siri also got into heated arguments during the nominations today and except for the captain of the house Ravi all the other contestants are in the nominations this week.